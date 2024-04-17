Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Affirm makes up about 0.8% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 1,880,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.