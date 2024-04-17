3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.17 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 3,036,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,144,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

