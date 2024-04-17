Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 28,885,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 33,467,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.