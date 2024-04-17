Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 2.9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. 163,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 927,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market cap of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

