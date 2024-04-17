Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 599,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,705,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.