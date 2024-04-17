Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 0.5%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $51.41. 10,349,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,562,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

