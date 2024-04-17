Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

CVE:FWZ traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.17. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of 1.12. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

