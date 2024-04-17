Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40.
Fireweed Metals Stock Performance
CVE:FWZ traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.17. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of 1.12. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
