Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.39. 33,127,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,343,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

