Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 78,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

