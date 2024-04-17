iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

