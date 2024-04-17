Mirova US LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.0% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $65,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 2,640,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

