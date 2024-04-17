DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,281.09.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,329.06 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.