DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,281.09.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,329.06 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.01.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
