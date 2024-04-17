Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 892,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,104. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

