TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 409,518 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,518 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 702,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,121. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
