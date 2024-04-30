Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

