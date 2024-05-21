Comparing United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United American Healthcare and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 89.48%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United American Healthcare and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.24 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -13.12

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SI-BONE beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

