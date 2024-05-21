Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19.10 Per Share

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,242 ($15.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,562. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 997.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,892.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,271 ($16.15).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

