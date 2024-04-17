Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

