Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $426,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 244,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,873. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

