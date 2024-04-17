Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 6.5%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 1,009,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.5 days.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
GRNNF remained flat at $10.47 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
