good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
good natured Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDNPF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
good natured Products Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.