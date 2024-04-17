good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNPF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

