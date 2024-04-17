Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 333,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. The company has a market cap of $366.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

