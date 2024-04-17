Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $299.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

