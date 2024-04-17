DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

