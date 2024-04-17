Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

