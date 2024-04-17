Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 10.4%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

