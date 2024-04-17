Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

JAMF opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,929. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

