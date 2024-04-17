QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.68. 2,028,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,508,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

