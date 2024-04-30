Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Increased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $16,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 384,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

