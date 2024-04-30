Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,570 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

