Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 9.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. 408,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 733,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,034 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

