Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 9.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. 408,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 733,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
