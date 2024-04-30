Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,925,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

