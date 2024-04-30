Choreo LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

LOW stock opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

