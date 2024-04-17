Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Increases By 7.5%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 621,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVHI

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.