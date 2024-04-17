Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.48 and last traded at $142.91. Approximately 4,645,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,231,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $725.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.