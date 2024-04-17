Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.
NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $56.49.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
