Financial Comparison: NeueHealth (NEUE) & The Competition

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeueHealth to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.04% -1.59% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeueHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1116 2552 98 2.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its peers.

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 8.68

NeueHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeueHealth peers beat NeueHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

