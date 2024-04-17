Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

