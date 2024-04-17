Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,694 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

