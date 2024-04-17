10,664 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,340,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $32.74.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.