iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

