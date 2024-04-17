United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

