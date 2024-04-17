Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

