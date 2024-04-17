United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

