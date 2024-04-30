First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $64.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $64,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUSB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 1,100,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,745. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.