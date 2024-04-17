Keel Point LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,231. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

