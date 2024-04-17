Bison Wealth LLC Buys 226 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 300,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

