Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.