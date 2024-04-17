Bison Wealth LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.