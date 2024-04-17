Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.21 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

